Phnom Penh: On June 28, 2021, at 3:30 AM, Tonle Bassac Administrative Police Station arrested a suspect in a case of intentional violence causing injury to a minor under 14 years old. The incident occurred in front of the Korean Culture Building, Preah Sihanouk Street, Group 115, Village 15, Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh.

The arrested suspect was named as Kem Ratana, male, 44 years old, who sleeps in his tuk-tuk in front of the Korean Culture Building.

The victim was named as Ly Bunheng, alias Touch, male, 13 years old- address unknown, who suffered injuries to the back of the head, bleeding cheeks, bleeding elbows and bleeding gums.

According to the information from the police, on the day of the incident, the child, Ly Bunheng, rode a bicycle with another friend in front of the old Ministry of Environment to sit at the Neak Twin Bridge on Koh Pich. When he arrived at the Korean Cultural Building, the suspect, Kem Ratana, stopped in front of the victim’s bicycle and alleged that the boys stole his belongings from his three-wheeler. The boy’s friend fled on a bicycle with the boy on the back, and as they raced off he fell off.

The suspect grabbed the child victim and bit the suspect’s left forearm, so the suspect pushed the child victim onto the road, causing the injuries described.

The suspect has now been sent to the Chamkar Mon District Police Inspectorate for further action. NOKORWAT