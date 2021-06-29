Phnom Penh: A man accused of a $760,000 fraud by three Chinese nationals- whom he promised Cambodian citizenship was heard by a court judge on June 29, 2021.

Defendant Sin Davuth, 46, lives in Boeung Chhouk village in Sangkat Kilometer 6, Khan Russey Keo, was the general manager of Goldwell.

During the trial, the defendant admitted that he had received money, but only $ 600,000 from the plaintiffs, not the $ 760,000 they alleged he took, and that the money had been used to try to get the three Chinese nationals Cambodian citizenship.



The Civil Parties demanded a return of the money and $ 1 million in damages.



Judge Li Sokha ruled that the verdict will be announced on July 16, 2021.

The story in the lawsuit states that during August 2019, a Chinese boss who was the director of the company relied on Sin Davuth, the general manager of Goldwell, to help run the application for Cambodian citizenship for three Chinese nationals- two men and one woman on the board of directors of the company.

Sin Davuth then demanded that the Chinese boss hand over money for the Cambodian citizenship application, and promised that within 90 days that the results would be released.



When the agreement was reached, the Chinese boss (the director of the company) handed over 10 checks from the Union Commercial Bank of Cambodia to Sin Davuth to do this work.



When the deadline came, there was no summons from the relevant institutions to swear in the previous administrative procedure. Due to this reason, the plaintiff contacted Sin Davuth, but he had escaped. .

On March 27, 2020, the director of the company found Sin Davuth, who said that he did not use the money to run for Cambodian citizenship, but to use for his own business, but he promised to pay back all the money. On January 26, 2021, the Ministry of Criminal Police arrested Sin Davuth and questioned him. Still refusing to pay the plaintiff, the authorities began to build a case for the court until the day of trial. KPT