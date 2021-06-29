Phnom Penh: A young man was found dead in the street, about 40 meters from his crashed motorcycle. Residents suspect he was chased and beaten down at around 12 midnight on June 29, 2021, on the concrete road at the entrance to Wat Pothian in Sangkat Boeung Tumpun 2, Khan Meanchey.

The victim is still unidentified, only that he was about 20 years old, wearing a white long-sleeved shirt, black jeans and a white SUZUKI Nex motorcycle with license plate Phnom Penh 1FQ-6468, was 40 meters away from the body.

According to sources from the people living near the scene, at first they heard the sound of a motorcycle falling and people talking. When a witness came out, he found the young man lying dead on the porch of a house and a motorbike next to the wall of the house, as well as some broken flower pots.

He immediately reported to the authorities to come and check. Later, local authorities arrived at the scene and surrounded the scene and contacted professional officers from other departments to come to investigate. MCPN