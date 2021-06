Phnom Penh: (Preliminary information) At 4:00 AM on June 29, 2021, a fire broke out in a house along Street 200 in Sangkat Boeung Reang, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

Firefighters and rescue forces dispatched fire trucks to the scene. At least 4 people are reported to have died inside the house. Updates to follow.

POST NEWS

UPDATE: The four dead have not yet been identified, while Moch Seiha, a 24-year-old male fire officer suffered minor injuries.