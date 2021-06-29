Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 29 June 2021, confirming the discovery of 723 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 709 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 19 deaths were reported.

At least 98 cases were reportedly imported , with the other 625 linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 47,046 (with 135 imported- sources may vary slightly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers):

Battambang: 28 (2 from Thailand), Stung Treng: 30, Kratie: 14, Koh Kong: 31, Kampong Thom: 24, Oddar Meanchey: 46, Svay Rieng: 124, Prey Veng: 45, Siem Reap: 95, Phnom Penh: 213 garment workers in JH garment factory

This brings the total number of cases to around 49,255 cases with 43,473cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 19 to 575. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.

Charts by D. Benaim Esq.