Kampong Chhnang: A Cambodian worker working for a Japanese road company was seriously injured, while a truck from Virak Buntham Company was damaged by fire after a traffic accident.

This case happened at 5:20 AM on June 28, 2021 on National Road No. 5 between km 85 and 86 in Prey Pouch village, Chrey Bak commune, Rolea Bier district.

Mr. Tim Chanthy, Police Inspector of Rolea Bier District, who visited the scene, said the road worker for the Japanese company was seriously injured and named as Seng Sopheaktra, 22 years old, from Char Thmei Village, Andong Snay Commune, Rolea Bier District.

Prior to the incident, the Hyundai transport vehicle of Vireak Buntham Company, was driven by an unknown person. When it arrived at the scene, it collided with a motorcycle ridden by the victim, a worker. He was taken to Kampong Chhnang Provincial Hospital for treatment.

Rolea Bier District Police Inspector confirmed that after the truck collided with the motorcycle, it did not stop and dragged the motorcycle under the car more than 60 meters, causing sparks to burn the motorcycle with fire then spreading to the truck. The truck driver then escaped.



Two fire trucks intervened to put out the fire, which only burned the cab and did not spread to burn the rear where customers goods were kept.

After the incident, the police took the vehicles to the police station.

The authorities have asked Vireak Buntham to transfer the goods them to other vehicles and transport them to their destination. KPT

*It has been 17 days since the last Virak Buntham incident.