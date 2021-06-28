Phnom Penh: There was a fire at 5:30 pm on June 27, 2021 at house 97, street 432 in group 12, village 3 in Sangkat Toul Tum Poung. 1 Khan Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh.

Residents said that at first the flames erupted from a building and began to spread. Authorities intervened, called firefighters to the scene, and worked to prevent the fire from spreading to other houses.

The fire broke out at a shop named Makara Telecom Co., Ltd. on Street 432, Group 12, Village 3, Sangkat Toul Tum Poung I, Khan Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh, owned by Sieng Serey Vathana, male, 33 years old.

The fire badly damaged the house of 8 meters x 14 meters on the ground floor, along with all the equipment and stock inside.

Firefighting intervention vehicles of the Ministry of Interior, OCIC Koh Pich, Olympia shopping mall and Cambodia Brewery Company extinguished the blaze at 6:40 pm on the same day.

The cause is reported to have been an electrical fault. NKD