Banteay Meanchey: A 69-year-old man (*previously reported as 67) was arrested by Banteay Meanchey provincial police after he used an ax to kill a 74-year-old woman in Khou Svay village, Bosbov commune, Preah Net Preah district, Banteay Meanchey province, because of a land border dispute. He was later arrested and sent to court on June 28, 2021.

Brigadier General Nou Chivoan, Deputy Commissioner, said that the suspect was Choy Son, male, 69 years old, living in Khou Svay village, Bosbov commune, Preah Net Preah district, Banteay Meanchey province. The victim was named as Sou Song, female, 74 years old, living in the same village.

Police said that at 12:05 on June 26, 2021, the suspect used an ax to cut the head of the victim, killing her in front of her gandson. The suspect immediately escaped, but on June 27, 2021, after a search, was arrested, interrogated and dealt with according to the law.

According to the suspect’s confession, he and the victim had a dispute over the land border. POST NEWS