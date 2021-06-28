Kandal Province: A woman who had just been released from prison was arrested by Saang district authorities- caught in the act of persuading a girl to remove her jewelry, on June 27, 2021 at 9:50 AM at In North Prek Toch Market, located in Trapeang Chhouk Village, Prek Koy Commune, Saang District, Kandal Province.

According to Saang district police, there were three victims: Ros Van Monica, female, 9 years old, Sakna, female, 10 years old and An Sieu Mey, Female, 5 years old.

The suspect who was detained by the police was named Bin Samnol, alias Mom, female, 43 years old, living in a rented house in Sangkat Doeum Mean, Takhmao City, Kandal Province. Phsar Doeum Thkov, Khan Chamkar Mon, Phnom Penh. 5,000 Riels, two bracelets and a necklace mbelonging to the victim were seized.



The source said that the suspect had previously been imprisoned in Kandal province for 18 months for theft in Takhmao city, Kandal province. Prior to the incident, on June 21, 2021, at 11:00 AM, the suspect took two girls named victim, Chan Sakna, and An Sieu Moi, to a quiet place and removed the their jewelry and escaped.



On June 27, 2021, at 9:50 AM, the suspect struck again, taking Ros Van Monica, to a quiet place, and then removed the bracelets and necklace from her. Residents nearby spotted this and shouted that they were thieves, grabbing the suspect and handing her over to the Prek Koy police for questioning.



The suspect is currently detained and sent to the Saang District Police Inspectorate to build a case file. MCPN