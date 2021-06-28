Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 28 June 2021, confirming the discovery of 883 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 607 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 16 deaths were reported.

At least 135 cases were reportedly imported , with the other 748 linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 46,421 (with 135 imported- sources may vary slightly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers):

Siem Reap: 56, Oddar Meanchey 62 (57 from Thailand), Kampong Thom: 26, Battambang: 27 (5 from Thailand), Preah Vihear: 8, Kratie: 9, Modulkiri: 3, Kampot: 76, Kampong Chhnang: 8, Svay Rieng: 95, Prey Veng: 42

This brings the total number of cases to around 48,532 cases with 42,764 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 16 to 556. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.

Charts by D. Benaim Esq