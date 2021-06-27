Phnom Penh: A Chinese man in a Lexus hit a 3 wheeled tuk tuk on June 27, 2021, in Po Prak Khang Cheung village, Sangkat Kakap I, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

Prior to the incident, the victim driving the tuk tuk with license plate Phnom Penh 1HE-1655 from south to north. Suddenly, a white Lexus car with license plate Phnom Penh 2AQ-8068 driven by a Chinese man turned left without looking and collided with the 3 wheeler, causing it to overturn and the driver to injure his forehead.

The district traffic police arrived at the scene and the tuk tuk demanded $ 10,000 in compensation from the Chinese driver, but an agreement was not reached. The police measured the vehicles and stored them at the inspectorate in Po Sen Chey district, waiting for a solution later. AREY