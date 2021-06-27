Battambang: A Chinese national was sent to the General Department of Immigration, Ministry of Interior to follow legal procedures on the morning of June 27 2021.

Brigadier General Dinh Eng Bun Chanh confirmed that on June 11, 2021, the police authority of the district police inspectorate in Samlout arrested ZHU XIAOBAO, a 44-year-old Chinese man, as he was riding a motorbike from Pailin province on his way to Sihanoukville through Samlout district, Battambang province. Worried about COVID-19 spreading, the police asked him for documents related to his stay in Cambodia. His visa appears to have expired in 2020. The Chinese man is man.

The district police sent the Chinese man to carry out 14 days quarantine in Samlot district and tested him for COVID-19, according to the health rules,

After he was cleared, Battambang Provincial Immigration Office sent him to the General Department of Immigration, Ministry of Interior to follow legal procedures. RASMEI