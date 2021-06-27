Siem Reap: Provincial Administration continues Provincial Administrative Measures (Traffic Ordinance and Additional Prohibitions) for two more weeks until July 10, 2021.



Please note that the curfew and some additional restrictions apply between 22:00 and 4:00.



Provisional administrative measures have been put in place for all traffic, activities, occupations or businesses between 22.00 and 04.00 hours, and gatherings of people are prohibited to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Siem Reap province for another 2 (two) weeks until July 10, 2021.

Anyone found breaking the rules in place will face fines and possible further legal action.