Phnom Penh: A Chinese man drove a motorbike at high speed and hit a car that was crossing the road, causing serious injuries to himself. He was taken by tuk-tuk to a private hospital.



The incident happened at 9:50 AM on June 27, 2021 along Preah Norodom in Tonle Bassac Sangkat, Khan Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh.



Sources at the scene said that before the incident, they saw a white LEXUS RX330 with license plate Phnom Penh 2AF-3869, driven by a man along Norodom in from south to north. At the scene, he turned left and crossed the road to the gas station, but suddenly a Chinese man on a white Honda Scooter with license plate Phnom Penh 1CT-9475 came from the opposite direction and collided with the front of the car. He was immediately taken to a private hospital.

After the incident, the local police, in cooperation with the traffic police of Tonle Bassac Post, went down to measure the scene and stored the car and motorcycle at the Chamkar Mon District Inspectorate, waiting for a solution later. NKD