Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 27 June 2021, confirming the discovery of 839 new positive cases of COVID-19 (the 3rd highest total on record) and 718 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 17 deaths were reported.

At least 76 cases were reportedly imported , with the other 763 linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 45,673 (with 62 imported- sources may vary slightly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers):

Stung Treng:38, Siem Reap: 73 (7 from Thailand), Mondulkiri: 7, Oddar Meanchey 28 (26 from Thailand), Koh Kong: 95, Svay Rieng: 96, Prey Veng: 74, Kampong Thom: 40, Preah Vihear: 7, Tbong Khmum: 113, Battambang: 21 (5 from Thailand), Kampong Chhnang: 8, Kampot: 52, Phnom Penh: 91 (on a single BKK3 construction site ‘MCC Condo’),

This brings the total number of cases to around 47,649 cases with 42,157 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 17 to 540. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.

Charts by D. Benaim Esq