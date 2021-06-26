Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 26 June 2021, confirming the discovery of 745 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 670 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 14 deaths were reported.

At least 62 cases were reportedly imported , with the other 683 linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 44,910 (with 62 imported- sources may vary slightly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers):

Stung Treng: 61, Kampong Thom: 26 (12 from Thailand), Svay Rieng: 82, Oddar Meanchey: 18 (13 from Thailand), Kampong Chnnang: 10, Kandal: 96, Kratie: 2, Kampot: 21, Koh Kong: 85, Battambang: 32 (7 from Thailand), Siem Reap: 59

This brings the total number of cases to around 46,810 cases with 41,439 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 14 to 523. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.

Charts by D. Benaim Esq