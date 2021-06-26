Phnom Penh: A senior official of the National Police said that the authorities had arrested a man with forged documents, ploice uniforms, equipment and firearms on June 24, 2021.

The suspects and exhibits were made public by the Anti-Drug Department on June 26, 2021.

The official said forces arrested the suspect at an LHR gas station and found the items at house number 120B, Chamka Olek 1 village, Sangkat Kakap 1, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

The suspect was named as Sao Kho Chansolar, male, 22 years old

Evidence seized included guns, ammunition, forged ID cards from the National Police and Crime Dep., uniforms, a bullet-proof ves, radio equipmentt and various documents..



The arrest was made on the orders of Brigadier General Dr. Neth Savoeun, National Police Commissioner General, and Brigadier General Mak Chito, Deputy Commissioner General of the Anti-Drug Crime Plan, under the direct command of Lt. Gen. Loek Vannak, Director of the Department of Drug Crimes. RASMEI