Banteay Meanchey: According to reports, a 74-year-old woman was killed by a 67-year-old man after he attacked her with an ax while she was sleeping under a house. The murder happened at 12:05 pm on June 26, 2021 in Khu Svay village, Bosbov commune, Preah Net Preah district, Banteay Meanchey province.

Colonel Meas Bithy, police inspector of Preah Net Preah district, said that the victim was Sour Suong, a 74-year-old female from Khou Svay village, Bosbov commune, Preah Net Preah district, Banteay Meanchey province. The suspect was named as Choy Son, male, 67 years old, living about 100 meters away from the victim’s house.

According to the inspector, Yet Lavina, 8 years old, the victim’s grandchild, told the police that before the incident, he was lying on a hammock and his grandmother was lying on a tile floor. His grandmother was asleep and he was not asleep yet, when he saw the man carrying an ax, and cut his grandmother several times on her head. The child jumped up from the hammock and ran to the back of the house. After the killing, the assailant escaped.

Colonel Meas Bothy confirmed that the victims and the perpetrator had a conflict over a land border. Currently, the district police force is looking for the perpetrator to be punished according to the law. POST NEWS