Phnom Penh: Six suspects were arrested after a case of violence with involving a machete caused the death of one man after he was sent to the hospital at 9:00 on the 24th June 2021 Location: Trapeang Romchek village, Sangkat Choam Chao I, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

The suspects detained by the police were named as:

1. Nut Mab, male, 30 years old, occupation: construction worker.

2. Bun Chhay, male, 26 years old, driver.

3. Heng Song, male, 29 years old, occupation: construction worker.

4. Yeng David, male, 18 years old, occupation: student, living in a rented room in Trapeang Romchek village.

5. Nuon Bunthoeun, Male, 38 years old, Occupation is Construction Worker. 6. Unknown (first reports say 5 were detained)

The suspects were staying in a rented room in Trapeang Romchek village, Sangkat Choam Chao I, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

The victim was Khem Sokun, male, 39 years old, construction worker, living in a rented room in Trapeang Romchek village, Sangkat Choam Chao I, Khan Por Sen Chey.

According to the source, at the time of the incident, the local authorities of the 1st Chao Chao Police Station were patrolling the local area, and then there were reports of people cutting each other in Trapeang Romchek village, Choam Chao I commune. Khan Por Sen Chey.

Immediately after receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene, they saw the victim was seriously injured and sent to rescue immediately, but unfortunately the victim died when sent to the hospital. After being pointed out by the victim’s younger brother, the police arrested six suspects involved in the above case, interrogated them at the 1st Chao Chao Administrative Police Station and prepared a case file to be sent to the specialized unit of the Po Sen Chey District Police Inspectorate. POST NEWS

Another report in NKD states: People at the scene said that before the incident, they saw two men riding an Icon motorcycle, not remembering the license plate, armed with sticks and knives to attack a man who was staying in a rented room due to previous resentment.

The source added that the occupants of the next room came out to help the victim and then chased them away. Outside on the concrete road, they fought with each other, causing one of the attackers to die first and one was sent to the hospital on a tricycle (*likely the 6th man). Another threw a stick and a knife into the sewer.