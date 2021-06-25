Stung Treng: Initial reports on socail media say a man used a handgun to kill a woman and then shot himself near Samaki Market in Stung Treng.

The shooting happened at around 5 pm on June 25, 2021 in the northeast corner of Samaki Stung Treng Market near Canadia Bank in Stung Treng Sangkat, Stung Treng City, Stung Treng Province.

Provincial police are at the scene to investigate the identities of the deceased and the find the reason behind the shooting. Updates to follow.

UPDATE: Sources say the murder-suicide was caused by jealousy because the gunman got engaged but the victim’s mother refused to allow the marriage.

According to the primary source, the victim was Soeun Nary, around 20 years old, who sells at the market. She was shot several times. The gunman then turned the gun on himself.