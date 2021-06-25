Takeo: On Thursday, June 24, 2021, a joint police force raided and burned 8 marijuana plantations illegally cultivated by criminals, along with 7 water reservoirs in Preah Bat Choan Chum commune, Kirivong district, Takeo province (AKA Cambodia’s ‘Green Triangle‘).

Police say the Kirivong District Special Police Force, in joint cooperation with 12 commune administrative police forces, raided and burned cannabis crops on June 24, 2021 in Dob Thmor Changkan is located in Preah Bat Choan Chum commune, Kirivong district.

The illicit gardens covered an area of ​​approximately 2218 square meters in total, but as the green-fingered growers of the Devil’s lettuce were ne’er to be seen, police refuse to draw a blank, and will leave no turn unstoned as they continue to search the person or persons unknown, in order to reefer them to the court to be punished according to the law- possibly leading them to being bhanged up in jail.