Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 25 June 2021, confirming the discovery of 699 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 759 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 16 deaths were reported.

At least 113 cases were reportedly imported , with the other 586 linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 44,227 (with 113 imported- sources may vary slightly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers):

Koh Kong: 93, Oddar Meanchey: 60 (from Thailand), Battambang: 24, Svay Rieng: 89, Kampong Thom: 7, Stung Treng: 30, Ratanakiri: 63, Siem Reap: 49, Kampot: 30, Stung Treng: 30

This brings the total number of cases to around 46,065 cases with 40,769 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 16 to 509. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.

Charts by D. Benaim esq