Phnom Penh: A man suspected of being drunk drove crashed his Ford Ranger into a 2016 Honda Dream, seriously injuring a woman and dragging the motorcycle hundreds of meters under the car. Angry residents chased after the car and brought to a stop before alerting the authorities at 9:05 pm on June 23, 2021, along Street 217 near Dangkor District Hall, Sangkat Dangkor, Khan Dangkor.

According to local sources, the white Ford Ranger with license plate Phnom Penh 2BA-7399, came from along the Prey Sar concrete road from west to east at high speed and then hit a black 2016 Honda Dream series motorcycle with license plate Phnom Penh 1FR-9200 driven by a woman. The owner of the motorcycle was seriously injured and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Immediately after the accident, the car refused to stop, and was chased by residents. The car was brought to a halt still on top of the victim’s motorcycle. The local authority cooperated with the traffic officer of Dangkor district to inspect and measure the scene and took the vehicles to the police inspectorate. NKD