Please be informed that: Electricite du Cambodge will carry out repair work- replacing equipment and dismantling network lines to make way for road widening workin some areas in Sangkats / Khans at the following time:



Thursday, June 24, 2021:

(A) – Between 08:00 and 13:00 at:

1-Khan Chamkar Mon 0098, 11021, located in Sangkat Toul Tum Poung (Chak Angre Krom Branch)

2- Khan Sen Sok: Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmey, Sangkat O Bek Kam, Sangkat Teuk Thla (O Bek Kam Branch)

3-Khan Meanchey: Sangkat Stung Meanchey I , Sangkat Stung Meanchey III (Toul Pong Branch)

4-Khan Kambol: Sangkat Stor, Sangkat Kantouk, Sangkat Kambol (O’Dim Branch)

5- Ang Snoul District, Kandal Province: Bek Chan Commune, Chok Chheu Neang Commune, Peuk Commune (Odim Branch)

(B) – Between 08:00 and 16:00 at:

1-Khan Por Sen Chey: Sangkat Choam Chao I = Sangkat Choam Chao II (Toul Pong branch)

2-Khan Sen Sok:No. 3104, including some areas located in Sangkat Kraing Thnong, Sangkat Khmuonh (O Bek Kam and O’Dim branches)

3-Khan Russey Keo: Some areas located in Sangkat Chrang Chamres I, Sangkat Chrang Chamres II, Sangkat Svay Pak (Wat Phnom Branch)

4-Khan Dangkor:

5-Khan Prek Pnov:

Friday, June 25, 2021:

Areas 92189, 53227 is located in Sangkat Cheung Ek (Toul Pong Branch)

Some areas located in Kork Roka Sangkat (O’Dim Branch).

(A) – Between 08:00 and 13:00 at:

1-Khan Chroy Changva

2- Khan Sen Sok

3-Khan Por Sen Chey:

Some areas located in Sangkat Chroy Changva (Wat Phnom Branch)

Some areas located in Khmuonh commune (O’Dim branch)

Some areas located in Sangkat Kakap 1, Sangkat Kakap II (O Bek Kam Branch and O Dim Branch)

(B) – Between 08:00 and 16:00 at:

1-Khan Toul Kork:

2- Khan Sen Sok:

3-Khan Por Sen Chey:

No. PT 356 located in Sangkat Boeung Salang (O Bek Branch).

Some areas located in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmey, Sangkat Kork Khleang (O Bek Kam Branch and O Dim Branch)

Some areas located in Sangkat Choam Chao I, Sangkat Choam II (Toul Pong branch)

Some areas located in Sangkat Kambol, Sangkat Kantouk (Branch Odem).

Saturday, June 26, 2021 between 08:00 and 13:00 at:

1-Khan Meanchey:

2- Khan Por Sen Chey:

3-Khan Kambol:

4-Khan Chbar Ampov:

Sunday, June 27, 2021:

(A) – Between 08:00 and 13:00 at:

1- Khan Sen Sok: Some areas located in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmey, Sangkat Teuk Thla, Sangkat Kork Khleang (O Bek Kam Branch)



(B) – Between 08:00 and 16:00 at:

1-Khan Daun Penh: No. PT 087 located in Sangkat Wat Phnom (Wat Phnom Branch)

2-Khan Chroy Changva: No. 92812 located in Sangkat Prek Leap (Wat Phnom Branch)

3-Khan Por Sen Chey: Some areas located in Sangkat Choam Chao III, Sangkat Trapeang Krasaing (Odim Branch)

4-Khan Kambol: Some areas located in Sangkat Kambol, Sangkat Kantouk (Branch O’Dim)

5-Takhmao City, Kandal Province: Some areas located in Sangkat Takhmao, Sangkat Prek Russey, Sangkat Takdol, Sangkat Kampong Samnang (Chak Angre Krom Branch).

*Please note these times and dates are liable to change.