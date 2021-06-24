Crime FEATURED Latest 

Lt. General’s Party Not Too Big To Close

Kandal Province: After receiving the information that a lieutenant general’s house was hosting an engagement ceremony in Kandal Koh village, Koh Anlong Chen commune, Takhmao city on the afternoon of June 24, 2021, Takhmao city authorities closed the site and instructed the host to prevent the spread of COVID-19

According to Takhmao City Police, the host is Ok Bora, a 57-year-old man with a military background and the rank of lieutenant general.

The engagement party had previously failed to get permission from the commune authorities and village chief, but the host wasdisobedient and refused to listen to the authorities, claiming to be a big player. NKD

