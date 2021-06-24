Battambang Province: On June 24, 2021,Thmor Koul District Special Forces conducted a search until a burglary suspect was arrested, along with some of his stolen loot.

The arrested suspect was named as Loun Chanthy, male, 18 years old, living in Bao Po village, O’Dambang 1 commune, Sangke district, while the victim was Hoeun Roeun, male, 61 years old, living in Chrey village, Chrey commune, Thmor Kol district, Battambang province.

A music mixing console and 3 mobile phones belonging to the victim were recovered. Police are preparing to send the suspect to the provincial commissioner’s office to follow legal procedures. AREY