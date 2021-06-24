Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 24 June 2021, confirming the discovery of 655 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 696 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 18 deaths were reported.

At least 72 cases were reportedly imported , with the other 583 linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 43,641 (with 72 imported- sources may vary slightly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers):

Koh Kong: 97, Banteay Meanchey: 34, Battambang: 24, Svay Rieng: 79, Siem Reap: 37, Prey Veng: 22, Kampong Thom: 49, Kratie: 3, Kep: 18

This brings the total number of cases to around 45,366 cases with 40,010 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 18 to 493. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.

Charts by D. Benaim esq