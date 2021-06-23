Preah Vihear: According to the social media office, two would-be gangsters posted pictures of themselves holding swords on Facebook, and were arrested by Preah Vihear provincial police on June 22, 2021 in Antel village, Yeang commune. Choam Ksan district.

Preah Vihear Provincial Police said that after seeing the pictures of the two lads wielding blades on the social networking site Facebook under the name “Preah Vihear Nhean Mart” on June 21, 2021. Preah Vihear Provincial Police Commissioner Major General Sous Sok Dara instructed the specialized police force to arrest them.

Following the orders and instructions of the Preah Vihear Provincial Police Commissioner, on June 22, 2021, the criminal police force of the Provincial Police Commission, in cooperation with the Choam Ksan District Police Inspectorate and the Yeang Administrative Police Station, made the arrestsand confiscated two swords to the Choam Ksan District Police Inspectorate.

In the above case, the police arrested the first suspect named Lon Lor, male, 17 years old, and then the second named Ron Ratha, male, 18 years old, , living in Antil village, Yeang commune, Choam Ksan district. Their guardians were called and a clear contract was signed. After the authorities educated them, they were allowed to return home with a short haircut as a warning. POST NEWS