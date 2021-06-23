Siem Reap: A man working as a real estate employee, was driving a Toyota Prius and crashed into businesses- causing damage to glass doors and three TV sets. This happened at around 10 am on June 23, 2021 on the concrete road behind Phsar Leu Thom Thmey (Ta Uch Street) in the village Ta Vien, Sangkat Sala Kamroeuk, Siem Reap City.

The land traffic police officer of the Siem Reap Provincial Police Commissioner said at the scene that the perpetrator was Bin Dorith, a 36-year-old from Kampong Chanlou village, Peang commune, Tbong Khmum district, Kampong Cham province. He drove a white Toyota Prius with license plate Phnom Penh 2.BC.1982. 2010 from the south and swerved to avoid a tuk-tuk, causing him to crash into the buildings. The tuk-tuk then drove away.

According to the source, the owner of the rented stall is Chheut Virak, a 35-year-old man who works as a money changer for eMoney and lives in Chong Kaosou village, Sangkat Slor Kram, Siem Reap City.

Currently, the perpetrator and the victim have agreed to $1,050 in compensation- the money changer demanded $ 1,000, and the owner of a TV repair shop that saw three TV sets damaged demanded $ 50 in compensation to end the story. RASMEI