Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports has decided to maintain its position and will continue to suspend the operation of public and private educational institutions throughout the country.

This decision was made during a meeting between the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports and the private sector, held online on June 23, 2021, after the private sector submitted a letter dated June 16, 2021 requesting to meet the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports to discuss the case of reopening the schools.

Ros Sovacha, spokesman for the Ministry of Education, confirmed to the media on the afternoon of June 23, 2021 that “The Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports will continue to suspend public and private educational institutions throughout the country until further notice. At the same time, the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports will prepare to send the full proposal of the private sector and the draft instruction on multidisciplinary teaching and learning for private educational institutions for the academic year 2020-2021 of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports to His Excellency Dr. Prof. Aun Porn Moniroth, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Finance and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National Commission for Disease Control and Prevention of COVID-19 to review and decide.”

He added that in the future, public and private educational institutions must continue to teach and learn remotely and online in line with the new life path of the education sector.

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports welcomes and thanks the cooperation of relevant ministries and institutions, private sector development partners, especially parents, students and local authorities to contribute to improving the quality of education in the context of COVID-19. KBN