Battambang: Sources said that an accident occurred on the night of June 22. 2021 in Thmey village, Ta Kream commune, Banan district, Battambang province.

Prior to the incident, a truck was seen speeding in a south-to-north direction, swerving all over the road. The driver was very reportedly very drunk when he arrived at the scene and crashed into a house.

The house, owned by Roeung Chum, had people inside, and the crash caused a young boy and girls to be seriously injured. A 10-year-old girl suffered serious leg injuries and a 5-year-old boy had severe intestinal perforation. Both were sent to the ER ward at Battambang hospital.

The driver, named as Khan Kim Chhoeun, 24, was transporting land for a company working on Kamping Puoy Reservoir irrigation.

District traffic police officers cooperate with the provincial commissioner’s force took both the driver and the vehicle to the specialized office of the police commissioner for legal action. AREY