Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 23 June 2021, confirming the discovery of 587 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 548 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 16 deaths were reported.

At least 55 cases were reportedly imported , with the other 533 linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 43,058 (with 58 imported- sources may vary slightly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers):

Svay Rieng: 62, Oddar Meanchey: 19 (from Thailand), Prey Veng: 32, Kampot 30, Kampong Thom: 4, Banteay Meanchey: 47, Tbong Khmum: 12 Stung Treng: 4 (3 imported)

This brings the total number of cases to around 44,711 cases with 39,314 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 16 to 475. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.