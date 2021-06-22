Sihanoukville: According to reports, a Chinese man was found dead on a plot of land near a high-rise building around Otres Beach in Village 6, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville at 2 pm on June 21, 2021.

According to sources at the scene, residents told local authorities that they had found the body of man is dead on the wasteground. Immediately, the police went down to secure the scene and make an examination. The investigation has not yet confirmed the cause of death.

Mr. Sarath Vitya, Director of the Bureau of Examinations, confirmed on the evening of June 21 that the identity of the body is not yet known, but through the forensic examination, the police initially concluded that he may have died as a result of falling from a height, due to injuries including a broken neck, ankles and internal bruising.

He was described as about 30 years old, and 1.55 m tall, wearing navy blue jeans, a black T-shirt and sneakers.

After the examination, the body of the victim was sent to Chamkar Chek Referral Hospital in Preah Sihanouk Province to wait for relatives. KOHSANTEPHEAP/KPT