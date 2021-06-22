Phnom Penh: A man died instantly and another was injured when a motorbike stopped at a coffee shop and was hit by a pick-up truck .

The accident happened at 5:50 AM on June 22, 2021, along National Road 6 in front of Prek Leap Market in Prek Leap Village, Sangkat Prek Leap, Khan Chroy Changva, Phnom Penh.



According to the police, the deceased was named Keo Vandy, 48 years old, working at the Ministry of Public Works. The rider, Sim Phiet, 45 years old suffered minor injuries.

According to a source, Sim Phiet rode with the deceased on a black Suzuki Viva with license plate Phnom Penh 1L-3623 from work along National Road No. 6 from north to south, intending to have coffee at a shop near Prek Leap Market. Arriving at the scene in front of the coffee shop, he slowed down his motorbike and stopped to enter the shop. A large vehicle, possibly a Tundra was traveling in the same direction and crashed into the victim’s motorbike from behind causing him to fall on the road. One of the men, Keo Vandy, died under the motorbike, and the other man was slightly injured. The car accelerated away and escaped the scene.

After the incident, the local police, in cooperation with the traffic police of Chroy Changvar district, arrived and examined the body and asked the victim to file a complaint. Police will now check security cameras to find the car involved. NKD

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]