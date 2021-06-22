Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 22 June 2021, confirming the discovery of 678 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 763 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 18 deaths were reported.

At least 58 cases were reportedly imported , with the other 620 linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 42,525 (with 58 imported- sources may vary slightly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers):

Siem Reap: 38, Prey Veng: 33, Mondulkiri: 16, Oddar Meanchey: 10, Ratanakiri: 43

This brings the total number of cases to around 44,124 cases with 38,766 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 18 to 459. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.

Charts by David Benaim of XLConsulting