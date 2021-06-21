Kampot Province: At around 5:30 in the morning on June 21, 2021, heavy rains and strong wind, caused a billboard to fall across the road along Street 33 in Trapeang Thom village, Trapeang Thom commune, district. Teuk Chhou, Kampot Province.

The falling billboard crashed into a luxury Audi car parked in front, causing severe damage to the car. Fortunately no people were reported to be injured.

People are advised to be very careful during the rainy season, as such events occur regularly. KBN