Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 21 June 2021, confirming the discovery of 735 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 514 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 10 deaths were reported.

At least 27 cases were reportedly imported , with the other 708 linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 41,905 (with 27 imported- sources may vary slightly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers):

Prey Veng: 24, Siem Reap: 11, Kampong Thom: 16, Battambang: 12, Preah Vihear: 2, Koh Kong: 61

This brings the total number of cases to around 43,446 cases with 38,003 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 10 to 441. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.

Charts by David Benaim of XLConsulting