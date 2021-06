Phnom Penh: A Nepalese man died on June 21, 2021 at 7:30 AM while being transported to Calmette Hospital.

According to the local police, the dead foreigner was KANDEL DHURVA, a 35-year-old Nepalese man living in Sangkat Boeung Keng Kang I, Khan Boeung Keng Kang, Phnom Penh. He was a chef at Swagat II restaurant on St. 288.



After an autopsy, the police concluded that “the victim died of a heart attack and tested negative for COVID-19.”