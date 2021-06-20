Takeo Province: According to preliminary reports, a brutal murder occurred at 10:40 pm on June 19, 2021 in front of the victim’s house in the village Khnar Tong, Komarachea Commune, Bati District, Takeo Province.

According to the report, the two suspects were siblings, one named Pong Sambath, male, 21 years old, and the other named Pong Seiha, male, aged 19 years old, living in the village-commune where the incident took place.

The preliminary reports say that before the incident, the two suspects had plotted in advance to attack the victim, Maing Khemarak, male, 27 years old, living in the same village-commune. After causing many other injuries, the victim fell dead on the ground in front of the house.

After the attack, the two suspects escaped. According to a witness, the reason for the brutal killing stemmed from verbal conflicts over volleyball betting. KOHSANTEPHEAP