Thailand: Three Cambodian road workers were killed and three others were injured when they were hit by a car.

The horrific incident happened at 5:30 pm on June 19, 2021 at the center of the bridge across the Preah Ang Chao canal in Samut Prakan province, Thailand.

Sources from local media say that prior to the incident, a red Nissan car with license plate Bangkok 9064 was driving up the bridge quickly, but when it came across the construction site sign, the car swerved to one side and first hit a female worker who was drawing a yellow line on the road. Three died and another three were seriously injured- all of whom were Cambodian workers.

The bodies were immediately taken to the Thai police station for storage and and the injured taken for treatment at Lat Krak Bang Hospital and Chulalongkorn 8 Hospital.