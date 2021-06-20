Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 20 June 2021, confirming the discovery of 659 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 621 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 17 deaths were reported.

At least 52 cases were reportedly imported , with the other 607 linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 41.197 (with 52 imported- sources may vary slightly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers):

Oddar Meanchey: 25, Kampong Thom: 23, Prey Veng: 31, Ratanakiri: 104, Koh Kong: 67

This brings the total number of cases to around 42,711 cases with 37,489 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 17 to 431. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.

Charts by David Benaim of XLConsulting