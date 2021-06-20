Sihanoukville: A woman was shot in the chest by her ex-husband, causing serious injuries, and was rushed to a Phnom Penh hospital.

The incident happened at 18:20 on June 19 at the victim’s home in Village 2, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville. The suspect, Chea Sovanra, 33 years old, residing in Village 2, Sangkat 4, Preah Sihanouk Province, fled after the shooting.

According to the police, the suspect used an unknown make of handgun to shoot the victim, Phang Sopheap, a businessman, because the victim and the suspect had a dispute and had recently divorced. The suspect is also reportedly a drug addict.

According to the authorities, the pair had been divorced for about a month, but the suspect was angry with the victim and continued to attack and threaten the victim.

Authorities are now searching for and arresting the suspect to bring him to justice. KPT