Poipet: On the afternoon of June 20, 2021, the enforcement of the anti-drug department sent 4 suspects to the Banteay Meanchey provincial court procedural measures related to drug trafficking.

On June 17, 2021 at 20:21, the specialized force of the Department of Anti-Drug Crimes (A4) led by Deputy Director Kheng Sarath and with the participation of Banteay Meanchey Provincial Police led by Mr. Keut Vannareth, Prosecutor of Banteay Meanchey Provincial Court, opened an investigation and cracked down on drug trafficking at Poipet Pass Guesthouse, Kbal Spean 2 Village, Sangkat Poipet, Poipet City, Banteay Meanchey Province, and arrested four suspects. :

1- Pao Hing, alias Pao, male, 34 years old, Cambodian.

2- Mao Touch, female, 49 years old, Cambodian.

3- Mao Sros, male, 36 years old, Cambodian.

4-Thong Phalla, male, 31 years old, Cambodian.

After the arrests, police seized the following:

1-Methamphetamine (ICE) 1 large package, net weight 1034.90 g

2- Dried marijuana 4.95 g

3-3 phones

4-4 motorcycles

5. Thai currency 86,400 baht. NKD