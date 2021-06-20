Phnom Penh: On the afternoon of June 20, 2021, the Boeung Keng Kang District Armed Forces, in cooperation with the Chamkar Mon District Armed Forces and the 7 Makara Khan Armed Forces, equipped themselves with COVID protective equipment to intervene to arrest and a foreign (African) man and return him to the TB Hospital in Boeung Keng Kang commune, Boeung Keng Kang district. The man had reportedly escaped from the hospital while being treated for COVID-19.



The man will face prosecution under the law on measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other serious infectious diseases after his treatment is completed. PAKA