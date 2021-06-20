Phnom Penh: A foreign woman driving a RX300 car crashed into a motorbike and another car, killing a female construction worker at 2:40 pm on June 20, 2021, at the corner of National Road 6 and Lum Road in Kdei Chas Village, Sangkat Bak Kheng, Khan Chroy Changvar, Phnom Penh.

The victim, 37-year-old Ouch Savath, lives in Thmey Village, Svay Rumpea Commune, Muk Kampoul District, Kandal Province. She was a construction worker. The unidentified foreign woman (*nationality not yet released) was driving a white Lexus RX300 with license plate number Siem Reap 2B 5954.

Sources from the scene said that before the incident, the victim was seen riding a motorcycle alone from her village to a construction site in Chroy Changvar. The motorbike came from the dirt road up from National Road No. 6 and turned right when it was hit by a car driven by a foreign woman coming from the east at high speed. The motorbike was hit from behind and dragged almost 20 meters, causing the woman to die instantly. The car did not slow down and crashed into a CRV, which was severely damaged.

After the incident, the local authorities arrived to inspect the scene and stopped the car, and then contacted experts to come down and measure and proceed with the legalities. The body was handed over to the family for a traditional ceremony. POST NEWS