Banteay Meanchey Province: At 08:15 in the morning on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, Poipet City Police Inspectorate in cooperation with Battambang Provincial Special Forces arrested 4 suspects, 1 of whom was a female, along nearly 40 kg of drugs.

Police raided an apartment located in Phsar Kandal Village, Sangkat Phsar Kandal, Poipet City, Banteay Meanchey Province, where the perpetrators were staying. The Poipet City Police Force searched the house and found suspected drug paraphernalia.

Packed with a gold tea bag with a five-star logo ‘Chinese tea’ police estimated that they seized nearly 40 kg of what is thought to be methampetamine, along with ketamine, MDMA tablets, a pistol and ammunition.

Police then arrested four suspects, including a Thai woman (*EDIT: later reports don’t mention any suspect as Thai). The Acting Inspector of Poipet City Police continued to lead the police force, in cooperation with the Malai district authorities to search and search the location of drug storage targets in Malai district, Banteay Meanchey province, which are thought to be linked to the perpetrators.

Currently, the suspects are being prepared for further legal procedures. SOURCE

UPDATE: Lt. Gen. Sithi Loh told reporters that at 10:40 a.m, a joint police force raided a suspect named Leng Kimlay’s home and confiscated exhibits, including many package of methamphetamine, a Glock with 16 bullets, 63 suspected drug pills, 55 red, 8 blue, 5 boxes of 125 bottles of ketamine and other items.

After the search, the police arrested three people involved, including two women, Srey Lan, 33, and Seng Srey Nich, 23 along with Long Sarith, a 30-year-old male. *Note that confusingly 3 males and one females were in the original article photos- one of whom was initially reported as Thai. The only suspects pictured in the update are 2 females, who don not appear to be the same woman as in the cover image.

After the search, Leng Kim Lay’s house was closed and the three individuals were taken to the Nokor Ban Inspectorate in Malai District for further questioning. The police interrogated Long Sarith, who confessed that the homeowner, Leng Kimlay, drove a white Toyota Prus without a license plate to the west and evaded capture. The police then found the car at a 55-year-old man named Hem Vanlyphet’s house. from Thmey Village, Malai Commune, Malai Commune, Malai District, Banteay Meanchey Province. He told that Leng Kimlay was his long-time friend from an early age, and had asked to keep the car there.

After a series of searches, the suspects and evidence were sent to the Banteay Meanchey Provincial Police Commissioner for legal action. KBN