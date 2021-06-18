Banteay Meanchey Province: At 08:15 in the morning on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, Poipet City Police Inspectorate in cooperation with Battambang Provincial Special Forces arrested 4 suspects, 1 of whom was a female, along nearly 40 kg of drugs.

Police raided an apartment located in Phsar Kandal Village, Sangkat Phsar Kandal, Poipet City, Banteay Meanchey Province, where the perpetrators were staying. The Poipet City Police Force searched the house and found suspected drug paraphernalia.

Packed with a gold tea bag with a five-star logo ‘Chinese tea’ police estimated that they seized nearly 40 kg of what is thought to be methampetamine, along with ketamine, MDMA tablets, a pistol and ammunition.

Police then arrested four suspects, including a Thai woman. The Acting Inspector of Poipet City Police continued to lead the police force, in cooperation with the Malai district authorities to search and search the location of drug storage targets in Malai district, Banteay Meanchey province, which are thought to be linked to the perpetrators.

Currently, the suspects are being prepared for further legal procedures. SOURCE