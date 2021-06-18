Phnom Penh: A suspect snatched a phone from a female victim and then attempted to make his escape on a motorcycle. During his getaway, the thief collided with a Prius- causing himself serious injuries which were almost fatal. He was sent by the police to the emergency room straight after the incident.

The incident happened at 10 am on June 18, 2021 on a 50-meter stretch of road in the village. Praka, Sangkat Prey Sar, Khan Dangkor, Phnom Penh.

The suspect has not been identified and doctors say he was tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival in hospital.

According to sources, before the incident, the suspect was riding a Suzuki with license plate Phnom Penh 1GP-7967, and snatched a mobile phone from a 34-year-old woman named Mei Pov Chenda, but crashed as he fled, crashed into the Toyota car with the license plate Phnom Penh 2AX-2807, which was turning left into the new New World Borey nearby.

According to the source, the suspect was seriously injured, broke his right leg and had serious wounds to his face and mouth. Dangkor district police sent an ambulance from Dangkor District Referral Hospital.

After the incident, the victim went to file a complaint to the police to help deal with the suspect according to the law, and the police will prepare a case to send him to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court when his injuries have eased and his COVID is treated. KOHSANTEPHEAP

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact [email protected]

Posted at 16.54 on June 18 Cambodia time.