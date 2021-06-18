Phnom Penh: Cambodian and Vietnamese moneylenders clashed at 9 pm on the 17th June 2021 at Preah Ang Dangker Ashram along Sisowath Quay, Sangkat Chey Chumneas, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh. The two groups of moneylenders remain unidentified, but it is reported that one side was Cambodian and the other side Vietnamese.

According to sources at the scene, the two groups of moneylenders have been arguing for many years, one is Cambodian and the other is Vietnamese.

According to the above source, before the incident, the Cambodian moneylender was drunk and riding a motorbike to the shrine. When he saw his Vietnamese business rivals- there were three of them, a mother and two sons sitting nearby, he shouted at the mother, making her sons angry. They began to fight with each other, and both families intervened and the brawl spilled into the garden park. This was much to the astonishment of regular people, who were lighting incense and praying for the blessings of King Dang Ker, in a place of worship and also on a holy day.

In the end, a Cambodian man was injured and his face was bleeding. Another Vietnamese national was also injured, splitting his face and making him bleed profusely. After the incident, the people reported to the authorities to ask for intervention to separate the two parties. When the authorities arrived, neither seemed to be afraid of them and continued to lift and swing chairs at each other.

After the incident, both parties did not file complaints against each other. However, the authorities called both parties to make an education contract at the Victory Police Station,. Next time, the authorities will take action according to the procedure. KBN