Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 18 June 2021, confirming the discovery of 799 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 910 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 14 deaths were reported.

At least 97 cases were reportedly imported , with the other 702 linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 40,164 (with 97 imported- sources may vary slightly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers):

Siem Reap: 26 (4 from Thailand), Prey Veng: 41, Banteay Meanchey: (at least) 52 (from Thailand), Mondulkiri: 7

This brings the total number of cases to around 41,581 cases with 35,940 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 14 to 394. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.

Charts by David Benaim of XLConsulting